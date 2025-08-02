What’s new:



• Added a checkbox in the settings to enable local multiplayer using Keyboard/Mouse + Controller → (See image below for updated controls)

• Fixed an issue where Chinese characters would disappear

• Updated default settings to launch the game in 120 FPS & high quality

• Fixed the QR code not appearing in the main menu → Now links directly to our Discord server upon clicking.

• Small collision bug fixes



Thanks again for playing Wires and Whiskers and for all your feedback! ːsteamhappyː



