Adjustment:

· Now, the agility attribute also increases the attack hit rate. The specific hit rate value can be checked in the status.

· All cooking skills (including automatically preparing meals every day) can remove the unable-to-fight status.

· The current physical/magical armor value will slightly increase the probability of automatically removing negative physical/magical statuses each round.

· When the Withered Heart is used on allies, it will be changed to deliver mana.

· Now, the menu bar can display the remaining steps of the poisoned state.

· The maximum number of steps that the poisoned state can last on the map has been reduced to 120 steps.

· Increased the types of alcohol sold in various taverns.

· Explanation books for negative statuses are no longer exclusive to bookstores; they can also be picked up in the wilderness during the initial stage.

· Modified the appearance of the statue in the Nestling Grove Cave.

· The critical hit chance of the Cloud Gems has been increased to 22%.

· Added a prompt for the automatic meal serving function.

· Added multiple prompts for drinking well water.

· Added prompts for multiple side events.

· Overrode the default settings of some dialogue options.



Fix:

· Fixed an error in the skill enhancement value.

· Corrected several path errors on Aji Mountain Road.

· Fixed an issue where notes related to the Ameteur Woods Treasure Map may not be able to be deleted.

· Now, the challenge of the Warriors' Tent in Sumac Town will no longer trigger random effects such as surprise attack and pre-emptive attack.

· Other display errors of texts and illustrations.