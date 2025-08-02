Adjustment:
· Now, the agility attribute also increases the attack hit rate. The specific hit rate value can be checked in the status.
· All cooking skills (including automatically preparing meals every day) can remove the unable-to-fight status.
· The current physical/magical armor value will slightly increase the probability of automatically removing negative physical/magical statuses each round.
· When the Withered Heart is used on allies, it will be changed to deliver mana.
· Now, the menu bar can display the remaining steps of the poisoned state.
· The maximum number of steps that the poisoned state can last on the map has been reduced to 120 steps.
· Increased the types of alcohol sold in various taverns.
· Explanation books for negative statuses are no longer exclusive to bookstores; they can also be picked up in the wilderness during the initial stage.
· Modified the appearance of the statue in the Nestling Grove Cave.
· The critical hit chance of the Cloud Gems has been increased to 22%.
· Added a prompt for the automatic meal serving function.
· Added multiple prompts for drinking well water.
· Added prompts for multiple side events.
· Overrode the default settings of some dialogue options.
Fix:
· Fixed an error in the skill enhancement value.
· Corrected several path errors on Aji Mountain Road.
· Fixed an issue where notes related to the Ameteur Woods Treasure Map may not be able to be deleted.
· Now, the challenge of the Warriors' Tent in Sumac Town will no longer trigger random effects such as surprise attack and pre-emptive attack.
· Other display errors of texts and illustrations.
