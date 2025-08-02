-Reworked the music system entirely. It should now more reliably play the correct music and not get caught in infinite loops under certain circumstances.
-Quick use item now works properly on healing items.
-Capsule-o-pods now refund the correct amount of scrap when you have all copies of a skill chip.
-Adjusted detection for falling into water.
-Added data validation to prevent phantom skill chips or items that don't actually exist.
V 1.0.18
