2 August 2025 Build 19453419 Edited 2 August 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Reworked the music system entirely. It should now more reliably play the correct music and not get caught in infinite loops under certain circumstances.
-Quick use item now works properly on healing items.
-Capsule-o-pods now refund the correct amount of scrap when you have all copies of a skill chip.
-Adjusted detection for falling into water.
-Added data validation to prevent phantom skill chips or items that don't actually exist.

