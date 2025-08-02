 Skip to content
Major 2 August 2025 Build 19453247
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Battles now begin directly on the field without screen transitions when encountering enemies

  • New stages added and most existing stages have been remade

  • Skills of most card girls have been rebalanced or updated

  • Some card girls have received name or image changes

  • New Actions and puzzle elements have been introduced

Changed files in this update

