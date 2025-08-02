Battles now begin directly on the field without screen transitions when encountering enemies
New stages added and most existing stages have been remade
Skills of most card girls have been rebalanced or updated
Some card girls have received name or image changes
New Actions and puzzle elements have been introduced
Major Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2585432
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update