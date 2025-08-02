Dawnsbury Days 3.50 (Golden Candelabra hotfix)
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes a regression introduced in 3.49 where the rules engine crashed on each enemy's turn after the reveal of the magic mouth in S1E5 (the fifth encounter of the base game).
