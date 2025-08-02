 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19453223
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes a regression introduced in 3.49 where the rules engine crashed on each enemy's turn after the reveal of the magic mouth in S1E5 (the fifth encounter of the base game).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2693731
DLC 2980090 Depot 2980090
DLC 3808170 Depot 3808170
