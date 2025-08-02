 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19453197 Edited 2 August 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The patch fixes both the demo and the early access build.

  • Fixed a bug where many of the tasks given can't be completed.

  • Fixed the market shop stairs where NPC keeps getting stuck at.

  • Give the player slightly more ingredients at the beginning.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2468631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link