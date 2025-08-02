The patch fixes both the demo and the early access build.
Fixed a bug where many of the tasks given can't be completed.
Fixed the market shop stairs where NPC keeps getting stuck at.
Give the player slightly more ingredients at the beginning.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
The patch fixes both the demo and the early access build.
Fixed a bug where many of the tasks given can't be completed.
Fixed the market shop stairs where NPC keeps getting stuck at.
Give the player slightly more ingredients at the beginning.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update