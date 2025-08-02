Instead of just getting steam to auto map keyboard controls, there is now native support for controllers!
Which means shift will no longer lock on to enemies when playing KBM! Yay!
UI navigation also works with controllers (please report any bugs with this though!)
Proper Controller Support!
