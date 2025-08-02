 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19453108 Edited 2 August 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Instead of just getting steam to auto map keyboard controls, there is now native support for controllers!

Which means shift will no longer lock on to enemies when playing KBM! Yay!

UI navigation also works with controllers (please report any bugs with this though!)

Changed files in this update

