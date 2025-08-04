 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19452975 Edited 4 August 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Eager to share your gardening prowess with the world?  This update brings you a crop of social and competitive features to show off your skills.

Full feature list:

  • Added Leaderboard Support

  • Created 10 new achievements

  • Added A snapshot feature for sharing your high-scoring gardens

  • Refined tooltip system to better guide first-time players

  • Let players see scorecard tooltips by hovering with a mouse instead of clicking

  • Renamed “archive” to “replay”

  • Added support for additional weekly and monthly challenges

  • Bug Fix: fixed blur effect on backgrounds

  • Bug Fix: cleaned up animations on Hexagonal and 3x3 challenge boards

  • Bug Fix: back button on the gameplay rules card takes you back to the correct spot in the menus

