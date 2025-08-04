Eager to share your gardening prowess with the world? This update brings you a crop of social and competitive features to show off your skills.
Full feature list:
Added Leaderboard Support
Created 10 new achievements
Added A snapshot feature for sharing your high-scoring gardens
Refined tooltip system to better guide first-time players
Let players see scorecard tooltips by hovering with a mouse instead of clicking
Renamed “archive” to “replay”
Added support for additional weekly and monthly challenges
Bug Fix: fixed blur effect on backgrounds
Bug Fix: cleaned up animations on Hexagonal and 3x3 challenge boards
Bug Fix: back button on the gameplay rules card takes you back to the correct spot in the menus
Changed files in this update