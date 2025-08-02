 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19452927 Edited 2 August 2025 – 04:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed falling thru floor while downed
  • fixed boat collision
  • added creator codes
  • added revive when going up ufo
  • changed self revive to work a lot quicker

  • working on a chest you can put stuff in
  • working on secret ending
  • working on making the hammer make sense (ideas are welcome)

Changed files in this update

