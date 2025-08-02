- fixed falling thru floor while downed
- fixed boat collision
- added creator codes
- added revive when going up ufo
- changed self revive to work a lot quicker
- working on a chest you can put stuff in
- working on secret ending
- working on making the hammer make sense (ideas are welcome)
PAD Hotfix 2
