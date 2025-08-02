New - Added Inventory and Villagers help articles



Adjustments - Changed some particle effects

- Added multiplier to Wishing Well

- Wishing Well leaderboard now scrollable



Bug Fixes - Reserved list can no longer be overrun with plates

- Clicking bottom left of screen when access a chest no longer causes window merge glitch

- Duncan’s harvesting now correctly goes towards Steam achievement

- Anion floor 135 quest now correctly asks for copper bars, but really

- Cutscene dialogue now appears correctly