New- Added Inventory and Villagers help articles
Adjustments- Changed some particle effects
- Added multiplier to Wishing Well
- Wishing Well leaderboard now scrollable
Bug Fixes- Reserved list can no longer be overrun with plates
- Clicking bottom left of screen when access a chest no longer causes window merge glitch
- Duncan’s harvesting now correctly goes towards Steam achievement
- Anion floor 135 quest now correctly asks for copper bars, but really
- Cutscene dialogue now appears correctly
Changed files in this update