2 August 2025 Build 19452878 Edited 2 August 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

- Added Inventory and Villagers help articles

Adjustments

- Changed some particle effects
- Added multiplier to Wishing Well
- Wishing Well leaderboard now scrollable

Bug Fixes

- Reserved list can no longer be overrun with plates
- Clicking bottom left of screen when access a chest no longer causes window merge glitch
- Duncan’s harvesting now correctly goes towards Steam achievement
- Anion floor 135 quest now correctly asks for copper bars, but really
- Cutscene dialogue now appears correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2850001
  • Loading history…
