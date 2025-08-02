A new configuration section has been added to the Guide. This allows the setting of a master volume level, and the relative volume of ambience and fountain water sounds. It also allows the various illustrations (the purple signage boards) to be hidden if not required. In VR mode it also allows selection of ‘superhero teleportation’ – in this mode it is possible to teleport from gallery to ground floor without going via a staircase. The settings are retained between sessions.