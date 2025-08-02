This major update adds configuration options for volume of sound and enable/disable of features (configuration is accessed via the guide). Plus: three new 3D models of sculptures; images of woven silk pictures; various bug fixes & enhancements.
Bug Fixes
Narration was missing from Tann Safe (Guide: Manufactures > Safes > Tann & Sons > Fire-proof safe).
Narration was missing from the arms of Mecklenburg-Strelitz
Remove erroneous narration from planters
Corrections
The narration for Baily’s Eve at the Fountain no longer erroneously reports the piece as lost. (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Baily, Edward H > Eve at the Fountain).
Corrections to the narration for the flags of Rome, Sardinia and Tuscany
Improvements
Narration improved for cast iron version of Eagle Slayer (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Bell, John > Eagle Slayer: cast iron).
Statue of Dr Goodall is now a 3D model & narration improved (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Weekes, Henry > Dr Goodall).
The lower ventilators in the ground floor outside wall panels have been improved.
The image of Prometheus by Manning has been replaced by a better quality image (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Manning, Samuel (II) > Prometheus Chained).
The narration for the Greek Slave has been improved (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Powers, Hiram > Greek Slave).
Optimisations to reduce disk size and run time memory requirements.
Some text in Guide abbreviated (long text strings were displaying too small).
Additions
A new configuration section has been added to the Guide. This allows the setting of a master volume level, and the relative volume of ambience and fountain water sounds. It also allows the various illustrations (the purple signage boards) to be hidden if not required. In VR mode it also allows selection of ‘superhero teleportation’ – in this mode it is possible to teleport from gallery to ground floor without going via a staircase. The settings are retained between sessions.
Woven Silk pictures by Francois Michel-Marie Carquillat (Guide: Manufactures > Silk > Carquillat > Woven pictures).
Woven Silk pictures by Potton Rambaud & Co. (Guide: Manufactures > Silk > Potton Rambaud & Co. > Woven pictures).
Bronze version of Eagle Slayer (previously a second copy of the cast iron version was used at this location) (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Bell, John > Eagle Slayer: bronze).
Victory by George Nelson (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Nelson, George > Victory).
Two new watercolours have been added looking from the gallery at the NW of the transept. One looking East along the nave, one looking towards the main (South) entrance.
