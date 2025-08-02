Big content update coming your way to steam playtest users!
This update includes 20 new items,
10 new events
5 new keys
30 new puns
a few balance updates
Nepotism!
1 Under-side-of-a-Logs-worth of Bug Fixes
I found some large systems that weren't functioning properly, and patched them up, so even somethings you didn't know were broken were fixed 🙂 Hopefully this makes for a much better gameplay experience. One of the main benefactors is toilet paper items. They were not spawning correctly, so it was harder to move up the chain.
Content Patch 0.72
