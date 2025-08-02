 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19452841 Edited 2 August 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Big content update coming your way to steam playtest users!

This update includes 20 new items,
10 new events
5 new keys
30 new puns
a few balance updates
Nepotism!
1 Under-side-of-a-Logs-worth of Bug Fixes

I found some large systems that weren't functioning properly, and patched them up, so even somethings you didn't know were broken were fixed 🙂 Hopefully this makes for a much better gameplay experience. One of the main benefactors is toilet paper items. They were not spawning correctly, so it was harder to move up the chain.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3596141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link