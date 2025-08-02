Big content update coming your way to steam playtest users!



This update includes 20 new items,

10 new events

5 new keys

30 new puns

a few balance updates

Nepotism!

1 Under-side-of-a-Logs-worth of Bug Fixes



I found some large systems that weren't functioning properly, and patched them up, so even somethings you didn't know were broken were fixed 🙂 Hopefully this makes for a much better gameplay experience. One of the main benefactors is toilet paper items. They were not spawning correctly, so it was harder to move up the chain.