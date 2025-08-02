 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 2 August 2025 Build 19452822 Edited 2 August 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! It's been a little while since I last update the game. As a huge fan of speedruns, I finally decided to make the game so much more accessible to them.

This idea has been trotting in my head for a few months now, and despite the whole way the game is made, I throw together a speedrun mode. It basically acts as a new "language" where more than 98% of the text lines are deleted, leaving only the choices to answer, abbreviated through most of it as Y/N (Yes / No, not "Your Name")

It's definitely not made for first time players. It's always possible to go back to the title screen and change it back to French or English whenever. The lack of text might bring out a few bugs and issues, but even with the minimal testing done, it should be fine. Feel free to reach out if there's any issues!

Enjoy!

PATCH NOTES:

  • Added Speedrun mode (as an alternative language).

  • New title screen for speedrun mode.

  • One single screen has been changed for that mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3009061
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3009062
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link