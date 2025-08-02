Hello! It's been a little while since I last update the game. As a huge fan of speedruns, I finally decided to make the game so much more accessible to them.

This idea has been trotting in my head for a few months now, and despite the whole way the game is made, I throw together a speedrun mode. It basically acts as a new "language" where more than 98% of the text lines are deleted, leaving only the choices to answer, abbreviated through most of it as Y/N (Yes / No, not "Your Name")

It's definitely not made for first time players. It's always possible to go back to the title screen and change it back to French or English whenever. The lack of text might bring out a few bugs and issues, but even with the minimal testing done, it should be fine. Feel free to reach out if there's any issues!

Enjoy!

PATCH NOTES: