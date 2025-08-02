- Warden can be destroyed slightly faster.
- Basic keys can be destroyed slightly faster in early levels.
- Fixed some visual issues.
- Level 0: Increased spawn rate and health for basic keys in level 0, and now you start with 5 extra upgrade points.
Update Notes for Version 1.0.4.2
