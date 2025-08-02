 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19452806 Edited 2 August 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Warden can be destroyed slightly faster.
  • Basic keys can be destroyed slightly faster in early levels.
  • Fixed some visual issues.
  • Level 0: Increased spawn rate and health for basic keys in level 0, and now you start with 5 extra upgrade points.

