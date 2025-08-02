 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19452703 Edited 2 August 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
New Features:

Create World Settings Expanded

- Day/Night Cycle Control: Players can now customize the full length of day/night cycles to suit their preferred gameplay pace

- Daylight Duration: Fine-tune the length of daytime, allowing for extended daylight periods or longer, more challenging nights

- Food Restoration Options: Adjust hunger mechanics with new settings for half or double the standard food restoration values


Bug Fixes:

- Streamed Block Destruction: Resolved an issue where certain streamed blocks were not being properly destroyed when removed

- Wand Projectile Physics: Fixed wands incorrectly shooting projectiles through single-layer blocks

- Insanity System Balance: Corrected overly aggressive insanity progression that caused hallucinations within seconds of darkness or hunger exposure - now provides a more balanced psychological challenge

- Town Pot Regeneration: Fixed daily regeneration of town pots that was unintentionally resetting container contents

