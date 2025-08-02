New Features:
Create World Settings Expanded
- Day/Night Cycle Control: Players can now customize the full length of day/night cycles to suit their preferred gameplay pace
- Daylight Duration: Fine-tune the length of daytime, allowing for extended daylight periods or longer, more challenging nights
- Food Restoration Options: Adjust hunger mechanics with new settings for half or double the standard food restoration values
Bug Fixes:
- Streamed Block Destruction: Resolved an issue where certain streamed blocks were not being properly destroyed when removed
- Wand Projectile Physics: Fixed wands incorrectly shooting projectiles through single-layer blocks
- Insanity System Balance: Corrected overly aggressive insanity progression that caused hallucinations within seconds of darkness or hunger exposure - now provides a more balanced psychological challenge
- Town Pot Regeneration: Fixed daily regeneration of town pots that was unintentionally resetting container contents
Galdia Update - World Customization & Bug Fixes - 08/01/25
Update notes via Steam Community
