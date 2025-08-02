Changes in v1.1.5 beta plus:
ability to edit global hotkeys
new global hotkey: Capture Cursor on/off
new global hotkey: Shader Active on/off
new global hotkey: Toggle Menu (allows bringing up menu even in fullscreen)
add Pixel Size slider and Parameters button to Shader Browser window
fix for dialog windows so they don't get covered behind main window
Not planning any more bigger changes for now, this will likely become v1.2 stable
Thank you for testing & feedback, much appreciated!
To try the new beta, switch Steam to "beta" branch (right-click in Steam library, Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation).
Changed depots in beta branch