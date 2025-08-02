This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes in v1.1.5 beta plus:

ability to edit global hotkeys

new global hotkey: Capture Cursor on/off

new global hotkey: Shader Active on/off

new global hotkey: Toggle Menu (allows bringing up menu even in fullscreen)

add Pixel Size slider and Parameters button to Shader Browser window

fix for dialog windows so they don't get covered behind main window

Not planning any more bigger changes for now, this will likely become v1.2 stable

Thank you for testing & feedback, much appreciated!

To try the new beta, switch Steam to "beta" branch (right-click in Steam library, Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation).