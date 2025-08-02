 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19452626 Edited 2 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes in v1.1.5 beta plus:

  • ability to edit global hotkeys

  • new global hotkey: Capture Cursor on/off

  • new global hotkey: Shader Active on/off

  • new global hotkey: Toggle Menu (allows bringing up menu even in fullscreen)

  • add Pixel Size slider and Parameters button to Shader Browser window

  • fix for dialog windows so they don't get covered behind main window

Not planning any more bigger changes for now, this will likely become v1.2 stable

Thank you for testing & feedback, much appreciated!

To try the new beta, switch Steam to "beta" branch (right-click in Steam library, Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation).

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 3613771
