Hello everyone.

As promised, the Pre-Beta for Rise for the Fight is out now! This is the biggest update made to the game ever. I'm really excited to share the details on what I've been cooking up since April this year, so without further ado, here's the changelog for Pre-Beta 1.0:

\ADDITIONS AND ADJUSTMENTS:\

- Overhauled lighting and shadows with new Shaders. Let me know what you think! :D

- Overhauled the Killfeed! It's now a proper killfeed, meaning the feed creates a new object that says who kills who every time someone is killed, instead of overwriting a single line of text with new text (which is how the previous killfeed system worked.) The old system had an issue with overlapping text when 2 players trade-kill each other. This is no longer an issue with the new system!

- Overhauled how the Player HUD looks! The new UI is more simplified, and will make it easier to tell what's what.

- Added Gungen Vending Machines on all multiplayer maps. This will cost the player 5 upgrade points per purchase to get a random weapon. If disabled, the Gungen machine cannot be purchased from for the entire match. Some examples for game modes where Gungen machines are disabled are Alpha Zombies and Juggernaut.

- Added NEW Map: Mega City (NIGHT).

- Added NEW Map: Colosseum (NIGHT).

- Pickup Items (Example: Powerups and Kill Tags) now have an animation where they spin. This will make it an easy indicator to what can be picked up.

- Tags now have a pickup sound.

- Consolidated All Modes into one player object, meaning no need for one player object per-mode. The only exception is for Infection, which needs a separate object for the infected players.

- Disabled Auto-Reload option in settings, as it has been changed to strictly enabled.

- Disabled Crosshair while aiming down sights.

- Updated Aim-Down-Sights positions of all weapons.

- Added NEW Mode: Taggernaut / Juggernaut with a twist: The Juggernaut (Tagger) has to kill other players (Runners) to make them the new Tagger, and to score. Runners have to run and stay alive, or try to slow down the Tagger, while the Tagger has to kill one of the runners to convert them to a tagger. First to 10 Kills wins.

- Changed how FFA Loadouts Only works. Players will start with their loadout weapon, and a P13 Pistol instead of strictly their loadout weapon.

- Added Shield and Health Drain Indicators! Now when your foes are hit, they spew either shields or health to indicate you hit them.

- Moved the Ping stat upwards in the pause menu.

- Added details in the pause menu that tell you what the map and mode combo is. This will be visible below your ping.

- Added Weapon Sway! When you look around, your weapon moves around.

- Added a new sound to notify the player when their shield is recharging.

- Increased the sizes of the following maps: Bridge Downtown, Legacy.

- Added Spawn Chime. This is a chime that plays to indicate when a player has spawned.

- Updated Headshot trophy to be shown on-kill instead of every time a player hits another player in the head.

- Changed how the Weapon Skin System works to allow more support for almost all current weapons, and all future weapons. Currently, the only guns that don't allow the skin customization are the Blunderbuss, the SP10, and the SMG-P1.

- Added an indicator in the killfeed to notify when a powerup is available, and which powerup it is.

- Changed Server Tick Rate from 20 to 40, which will make the servers slower. This is a test that's needed to reduce disconnects.

- Changed Zombie Perk Spawn Chance from 1 in 30 to 1 in 250.

- Added Zombie Animations in Moshpit and Decapit.

- Updated Moshpit Spawning system, so now it is truly endless. However, there is an issue with this new system. See next pinpoint below for more details.

- Updated Perk Zombies! Certain Perk Zombies now have special traits. Here's the current stats:

-- Insta-Kill (RED) / Speed Demon. Speed Demons have insanely fast movement speed and deal 75 damage, however, their health is lowered to 25 multiplied by the current round.

-- Free Buy (GREEN) / Tank. Tanks have a slower movement speed, but have insanely high health, being set at 2,000 plus 200 multiplied by the current round.

-- Dilation (WHITE) / No Special Traits.

-- Cash Grab (YELLOW) / No Special Traits.

- Decreased Moshpit Max Player Count from 4 to 1. With the new zombie spawning system, there are some bugs I need to fix that only occur in Co-Op Moshpit. Until then, this will be a singleplayer mode.

- Decreased Insta-Kill Duration from 60s to 30s in Moshpit.

- Decreased Free Buy Duration from 30s to 15s in Moshpit.

- Increased Dilation Duration from 10s to 15s in Moshpit.

- Increased Zombie AI Health Increment per round from 50 to 100 in Moshpit and Decapit.

- Decreased Zombie AI Movement Speed Range from 5/12 to 3/9 in Moshpit and Decapit.

- Decreased Zombie AI Movement Increment per round from 1 to 0.75 in Moshpit and Decapit.

- Increased Max Zombie Count in Moshpit from 10 to 20.

- Decreased Round Limit to 1 Round in ALL Infection Modes.

- Last Man Standing now gets a 5x Overshield in ALL Infection Modes.

\PLAYER STAT CHANGES:\

- Decreased Player Base Movement Speed to 7 walk / 12 sprint, making the player slower.

- Decreased Infected Player Base Movement Speed to 9 walk / 14 sprint, making the player slower.

- Changed Strafing speed system. If you are not running, you have a 1.25x movement speed multiplier when strafing left and right, making you faster. Otherwise it's 0.7x when sprinting, making you slower.

- Changed how sliding works. The new system overhauled the previous system. Here's how it works now: When the slide is activated, your movement is temporarily disabled. You can still slide in any direction, however, you cannot change slide position mid-slide.

- Added NEW Sliding Animation! This new animation will replace the current sliding animation, which was decreasing the player's physical scale to (1, 0.75, 1) when sliding and (1, 1, 1) when not sliding.

- Added NEW Crouching Animatiom! This new animation will replace the current crouching animation, which was decreasing the player's physical scale to (1, 0.75, 1) when crouching and (1, 1, 1) when not crouching.

- Changed the Shield Amount from 0 to 100 in Moshpit and Decapit.

\SANDBOX ADDITIONS\

- Added Weapon Swapping in multiplayer! Each player can now carry 2 weapons alongside Stun Grenades.

- Added NEW Power Weapon: Sacred Sword / Master your techniques with this new melee weapon. With movement and swinging combined, this weapon will determine your true power or your fate. This new weapon will be available in Moshpit, Decapit, Gun Party, All Infection variants for the infected (Infected Sword), and Gun Cycle as the final weapon.

- Added NEW DMR10 Variant: BMR4 / Quick 4-Round Burst Rifle, with a magazine capacity of 64, and a base damage of 20 per shot.

- Added NEW HR4 Variant: Blunderrev / Filled with Blunderbuss Rounds, this revolver has a round capacity of 8, and a base of damage of 20x100 per shot.

- Brought back and updated the PR5 Plasma Rifle! This weapon now shreds through shields in 3 shots, and kills with 7 shots. With a Ramp-Up Fire Rate of 5 -> 12, and a Starting Magazine Capacity of 40 Rounds, this weapon could be your next pick.

- Added NEW Powerup: Overshield / This will increase your shields once per pickup by 4x.

- Added Crosshair Target Indicator / The Crosshair will change colors depending on if you are aiming at a target. By default, the crosshair is green, and if you are locked onto a target, it turns red.

- Changed Crosshair style to \[] instead of ().

\SANDBOX CHANGES:\

- Disabled Weapon Damage Upgrade option in ALL Multiplayer modes. However, this will remain enabled in Singleplayer.

- Changed Firing Sounds for the following guns: P13, DBS, DSG4, SR76, DMR10.

- Changed Reload Sounds for the following guns: SG3.

- Rotated Quick Escape out of the Powerup list on all maps.

- Changed Weapon Falloff values to have further distance before losing damage. here are the new values:

-- Pistols: 200

-- SMGs / LMGs: 150

-- Shotguns: 90

-- Assault / Marksman: 350

-- Sniper / Sword: 1,000 (No Falloff)

-- Blunderrev: 40

- Increased Fire Rate on most guns. Here are their current values:

-- Blunderbuss: Unchanged.

-- BMR4: 14

-- CSP: 8

-- DBS: 2.5

-- DMR10: 6

-- DSG4: 3, Ramp-Up of 3 -> 7

-- FRAYR-G1: 16

-- HAM-GUN: 9

-- HMG22: 12

-- HR4: 3.5

-- P13: 4

-- PR5: 5, Ramp-Up of 5 -> 12

-- SG3: 2

-- SMG-P1: 14

-- SP10: 7

-- SR76: 1.5

- Disabled Recoil from all guns in Matchmaking except for SR76 and HMG22.

- Decreased CSP Shield Damage from 10 to 0.

- Increased CSP Starting Ammo Capacity from 12 to 16.

- Adjusted CSP Ammo Upgrade Tiers from 2/2/4 to 4/4/4.

- Increased DBS Starting Base Damage from 10x20 to 15x20.

- Increased DBS Spread Radius from 20% to 25%.

- Increased DMR10 Starting Ammo Capacity from 10 to 21.

- Increased DMR10 Shield Damage from 25 to 50.

- Increased DMR10 Damage Upgrade from 5 to 10.

- Adjusted DMR10 Ammo Upgrade Tiers from 2/2/2 to 3/3/3.

- Added Ramp-Up Fire Rate to DSG4, with a minimum of 3, and a high of 7 to start off.

- Increased DSG4 Spread Radius from 32.5% to 35%.

- Increased DSG4 Starting Ammo Capacity from 20 to 24.

- Decreased FRAYR-G1 Starting Damage from 20 to 10.

- Adjusted FRAYR-G1 Ammo Upgrade Tiers from 10/10/10 to 5/10/15.

- Decreased HAM-GUN Damage Multiplier from 2x to 1x.

- Decreased HAM-GUN Starting Ammo Capacity from 40 to 36.

- Adjusted HAM-GUN Ammo Upgrade Tiers from 5/5/5 to 4/4/4.

- Increased HMG22 Starting Damage from 10 to 20.

- Increased HMG22 Shield Damage from 10 to 20.

- Decreased HMG22 Starting Ammo Capacity from 90 to 60.

- Increased HR4 Shield Damage from 0 to 50.

- Increased HR4 Starting Ammo Capacity from 5 to 6.

- Increased P13 Starting Damage from 20 to 40.

- Decreased P13 Starting Ammo Capacity from 16 to 10.

- Decreased P13 Shield Damage from 30 to 0.

- Decreased P13 Damage Multiplier from 3x to 1x.

- Increased SG3 Spread Radius from 21% to 26%

- Increased SG3 Shield Damage from 3 x10, to 5 x10.

- Decreased SG3 Round Capacity from 8 to 6.

- Increased SG3 Starting Damage from 20 to 25.

- Adjusted SG3 Ammo Upgrade Tiers from 1/1/2 to 2/2/2.

- Increased SMG-P1 Starting Ammo Capacity from 45 to 72.

- Increased SP10 Shield Damage from 0 x5, to 5 x5.

- Decreased SP10 Damage Falloff Range from 200 to 100.

- Increased SP10 Pellet Count from 3 to 5.

- Increased SP10 Starting Damage from 10 x5 to 20 x5.

- Decreased SP10 Starting Ammo Capacity from 10 to 8.

- Increased SR76 Shield Damage from 0 to 100.

- Decreased SR76 Starting Ammo Capacity from 7 to 5.

\BUG FIXES:\

- Significantly reduced the odds of a bug occurring, where some zombies would become unkillable in the higher rounds of Moshpit and Decapit.

- Fixed an issue where Alpha Zombies would not load on any map, causing the main menu to be frozen on "STARTING MATCH IN: 0"

And to celebrate the launch of the Pre-Beta, I will be hosting a multiplayer playtest session starting now, and ending on 8/3/25 at 11:59pm MST. I look forward to seeing you there.

Cheers!

-Reece