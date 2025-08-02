This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Additions:

- 2 new clothing sets.

- 2 more animations

- Gallery mode (accessible at home)

- Change stored clothes at home.

- Unlimited chest size toggle in home. (Warning: chest does not properly center after a certain size.)

- Visual ass size now increases when 'Clap' is leveled up to an extent.

- Permanently active status image, press \[space] to enable/disable the image while in game.

- The new area can be accessed once you find Tilwood and return to the start of the game's door.

- 4 Books have been placed around the game that explain what each ability does. This update is extremely minimal on story, so this tutorial text will be the most added.

- New ability: Movement speed, increase your speed by 10% per level.

- New ability: Sense, occasionally, Frau will fire a rapid barrage toward the nearest ghost. Leveling 'Sense' increases its fire rate. Also increases the magnetization range of XP.

- New ability: Key, gain a key. If you already have a key, this ability does not show up in the selection.

- 3 tougher tiers of wisps, which all reside in fixed locations in the new area.

Tweaks:

- Screen and Screen Fire Rate have been merged. Now leveling Screen will give a +15% fire rate bonus and +1 screen bullet.

- Flicker now creates a massive dim light radius so players will be able to see when the flashlight is off.

- The 'Projectile Speed' ability has been removed.

- +1 Screen now properly centers when at higher levels.

Fixes:

- Huge (experimental) performance boost: now culling shadow generators on all wall-type objects.

- Also for performance: Absorb now increases the value of picked-up experience rather than increasing the amount of experience dropped from ghosts.

- Fires no longer continue to make sound after being used

- Animation ghosts now have effectively infinite health.

- Outside sounds properly loop

- Fixed bug involving game over when outside, causing player to be stuck in void.

- Fixed bug involving game over to large enemy causing black whisps to permanently follow you.





Now I will be focusing on my 3rd project, Ploy Co! If you would like to know more, check my discord!