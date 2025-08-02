 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19452482 Edited 2 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Additions:

- 2 new clothing sets.
- 2 more animations
- Gallery mode (accessible at home)
- Change stored clothes at home.
- Unlimited chest size toggle in home. (Warning: chest does not properly center after a certain size.)
- Visual ass size now increases when 'Clap' is leveled up to an extent.  

- Permanently active status image, press \[space] to enable/disable the image while in game.
- The new area can be accessed once you find Tilwood and return to the start of the game's door.
- 4 Books have been placed around the game that explain what each ability does. This update is extremely minimal on story, so this tutorial text will be the most added.
- New ability: Movement speed, increase your speed by 10% per level.
New ability: Sense, occasionally, Frau will fire a rapid barrage toward the nearest ghost. Leveling 'Sense' increases its fire rate. Also increases the magnetization range of XP.
New ability: Key, gain a key. If you already have a key, this ability does not show up in the selection.
- 3 tougher tiers of wisps, which all reside in fixed locations in the new area.

Tweaks:
- Screen and Screen Fire Rate have been merged. Now leveling Screen will give a +15% fire rate bonus and +1 screen bullet.
- Flicker now creates a massive dim light radius so players will be able to see when the flashlight is off.
- The 'Projectile Speed' ability has been removed.
- +1 Screen now properly centers when at higher levels.

Fixes:
- Huge (experimental) performance boost: now culling shadow generators on all wall-type objects. 
- Also for performance:  Absorb now increases the value of picked-up experience rather than increasing the amount of experience dropped from ghosts.

- Fires no longer continue to make sound after being used
- Animation ghosts now have effectively infinite health.
- Outside sounds properly loop
- Fixed bug involving game over when outside, causing player to be stuck in void.
- Fixed bug involving game over to large enemy causing black whisps to permanently follow you.


Now I will be focusing on my 3rd project, Ploy Co! If you would like to know more, check my discord!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3004181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link