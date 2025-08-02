Update Details:
New Location: Mermaid Reef — Unlock it by catching 20 fish at sea.
New NPC: Evelita, featuring 2 friendship events.
New Feature: Lucky Draw Shop.
Come try your luck!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
New Location: Mermaid Reef — Unlock it by catching 20 fish at sea.
New NPC: Evelita, featuring 2 friendship events.
New Feature: Lucky Draw Shop.
Come try your luck!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update