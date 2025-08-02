 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19452367 Edited 2 August 2025 – 03:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

You can opt-in to the beta version of the Meta Quest Steam Link app here. The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.



SteamVR:

  • Fixed always showing the "multitasking mode" button for all overlays, not just Desktop overlays.

  • Fixed sometimes showing the "show keyboard" button for overlays that don't support keyboard input.

  • Fixed initially showing double overlay control bars the moment you float a window in the world.

  • Fixed the overlay control bar not being visible at all in the Legacy dashboard.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19452367
Windows OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
Linux OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
Windows Linux OpenVR Content Depot 250824
