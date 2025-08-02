If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
You can opt-in to the beta version of the Meta Quest Steam Link app here. The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.
Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.
SteamVR:
Fixed always showing the "multitasking mode" button for all overlays, not just Desktop overlays.
Fixed sometimes showing the "show keyboard" button for overlays that don't support keyboard input.
Fixed initially showing double overlay control bars the moment you float a window in the world.
Fixed the overlay control bar not being visible at all in the Legacy dashboard.
Changed depots in beta branch