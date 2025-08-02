This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.



You can opt-in to the beta version of the Meta Quest Steam Link app here. The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.



Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.





SteamVR: