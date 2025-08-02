Patch 1.0.1
Fixed the spawn rate issue with special (and chest) Aliens > If you'd like to see what these mobs look like, you can find them in the Captain's Log > Messages > Special Aliens. (Machiner Alien, Biomass Alien, Gold Alien, and Splicer Aliens).
Please Note: The Gold Alien is a chest type mob and counts differently for the quests than the other three Special Aliens.
Increased cap on Geodes to 10k so you can hoard and spend them strategically if you wish.
If you hit the cap before you unlock the Mines window, it will no longer show you the message.
Fixed incorrect placement text on auto-tap tutorial \[It now says bottom left].
Fixed Biomass Vials being stretched slightly. \[These give you biomass / exp]
Fixed Daily \[and weekly] login rewards panel auto-closing. \[It gave you the rewards you just didn't get to see what it gave you!]
Note: Weeklies reset on Saturday evening (US time zones).
General Amrat in the Staff window's unlock and spend requirements have been lowered.
She now unlocks reaching Stage 101 and having 25 Employee Badges spent in that wormhole run.
Once you unlock her the first time, you'll need to spend 25 Employee badges on subsequent runs for her to show. \[But no longer requires Stage 101]
Note: She charges 50 Employee Badges for 2% Hp/Dmg permanent bonus that does not reset on a Wormhole.
