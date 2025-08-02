 Skip to content
2 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.1

  • Fixed the spawn rate issue with special (and chest) Aliens > If you'd like to see what these mobs look like, you can find them in the Captain's Log > Messages > Special Aliens. (Machiner Alien, Biomass Alien, Gold Alien, and Splicer Aliens).

    • Please Note: The Gold Alien is a chest type mob and counts differently for the quests than the other three Special Aliens.

  • Increased cap on Geodes to 10k so you can hoard and spend them strategically if you wish.

    • If you hit the cap before you unlock the Mines window, it will no longer show you the message.

  • Fixed incorrect placement text on auto-tap tutorial \[It now says bottom left].

  • Fixed Biomass Vials being stretched slightly. \[These give you biomass / exp]

  • Fixed Daily \[and weekly] login rewards panel auto-closing. \[It gave you the rewards you just didn't get to see what it gave you!]

    • Note: Weeklies reset on Saturday evening (US time zones).

  • General Amrat in the Staff window's unlock and spend requirements have been lowered.

    • She now unlocks reaching Stage 101 and having 25 Employee Badges spent in that wormhole run.

    • Once you unlock her the first time, you'll need to spend 25 Employee badges on subsequent runs for her to show. \[But no longer requires Stage 101]

    • Note: She charges 50 Employee Badges for 2% Hp/Dmg permanent bonus that does not reset on a Wormhole.

