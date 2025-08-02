Sorry for lack of updates, I had to take a contract.
New stuff in this quick update is mostly music:
- new track from Pulse Demon
- two new tracks from luce
- logo art from the band Common Perry! Thanks!
Thanks for playing!
Version 0.71.10 notes for 1st of August update
