2 August 2025 Build 19452360 Edited 2 August 2025 – 02:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Sorry for lack of updates, I had to take a contract.

New stuff in this quick update is mostly music:
- new track from Pulse Demon
- two new tracks from luce
- logo art from the band Common Perry! Thanks!

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3554521
