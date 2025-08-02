CPU Opponents
● RAREOHHH should now use Laser more properly, depending on the difficulty setting
Character Changes
● AUTOFIVE: Stomp directional input may now be performed with either backward or forward
● AUTOFIVE: Combiner Dash directional input is now easier to perform (New and Classic).
● MAXCYBER: Cyber Dash directional input is now easier to perform (New and Classic)
3.02 / 2.23 Classic
Update notes via Steam Community
