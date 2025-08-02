 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19452328 Edited 2 August 2025 – 02:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CPU Opponents

● RAREOHHH should now use Laser more properly, depending on the difficulty setting

Character Changes

● AUTOFIVE: Stomp directional input may now be performed with either backward or forward

● AUTOFIVE: Combiner Dash directional input is now easier to perform (New and Classic).

● MAXCYBER: Cyber Dash directional input is now easier to perform (New and Classic)

Changed files in this update

ROBO OH Content Depot 1434881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link