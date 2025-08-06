Cozy Holes is Out Now in Early Access!



Digby has arrived — and your shovel is ready. Cozy Holes is now officially live in Early Access!

Whether you’re here to dig into the island's depths, discover hidden landmarks, or just pet the dog, thank you for being part of this from the start.





⛏️ What Awaits You

– No death, no timers, no stress, just a hole-some escape!

– Explore a mysterious island by digging deeper and deeper

– Discover clues left behind by a forgotten shovel civilization

– Upgrade your abilities, unlock tools, and build a towering stash of treasure

– Find and befriend Dogby, your loyal sniffing companion

– Dynamic day cycles, hidden POIs, and cozy secrets



💬 From the Two of Us



We’re just two devs who love cozy, weird, heartfelt games — and we’ve been blown away by the response to the demo. Every comment, wishlist, and “I fell in lava” moment has helped shape this launch.

Thank you so much for playing, sharing, and being here.



---



This is just the beginning — we’ve got more in store throughout Early Access.

If you dig it, please leave a review and tell your friends. 🧡



🦴 Follow @CozyHoles on X (Twitter)

💬 Or join the community here on Steam Discussions

📧 contact@flashpointgames.com