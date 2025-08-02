 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19452076 Edited 2 August 2025 – 02:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

A quick patch to fix a couple bugs
  • Fixes an issue where backups were included when uploading a dungeon which led to large file sizes/being unable to upload dungeons
  • Fixes an issue with the Razor Traps going over pits

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1172921
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1172922
  • Loading history…
