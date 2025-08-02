🛠️Fixes:
Kasia
Was not dead after mission
Walking during petting is not possible anymore
Mushroom
Fixed loading
Disco Mushroom was not giving effect
Lockpicking
Players were unable to lockpick again after killing player during heist
Optimization
Optimized memory
Optimized GPU usage
Melina
Is now opened after loading a game if player bought
Missions
Missions were not loading correctly
Electricity Box
Fixed plugging cable
Early Access End Widget
Fixed
Specialists
Were not loading correctly
