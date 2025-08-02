 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19452016 Edited 2 August 2025 – 02:46:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️Fixes:


Kasia

  • Was not dead after mission

  • Walking during petting is not possible anymore


Mushroom

  • Fixed loading

  • Disco Mushroom was not giving effect


Lockpicking

  • Players were unable to lockpick again after killing player during heist


Optimization

  • Optimized memory

  • Optimized GPU usage


Melina

  • Is now opened after loading a game if player bought


Missions

  • Missions were not loading correctly


Electricity Box

  • Fixed plugging cable


Early Access End Widget

  • Fixed


Specialists

  • Were not loading correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 3702931
  • Loading history…
