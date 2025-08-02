 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19451920 Edited 2 August 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this course, you'll be climbing cliffs using only your wits, your reflexes, and disappearing platforms. There are plenty of secrets to discover, so look around!

Feedback is always, always welcome. Post it if you've got it.

Happy Tiring!


Changed files in this update

Depot 1221301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link