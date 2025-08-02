In this course, you'll be climbing cliffs using only your wits, your reflexes, and disappearing platforms. There are plenty of secrets to discover, so look around!
Feedback is always, always welcome. Post it if you've got it.
Happy Tiring!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
In this course, you'll be climbing cliffs using only your wits, your reflexes, and disappearing platforms. There are plenty of secrets to discover, so look around!
Feedback is always, always welcome. Post it if you've got it.
Happy Tiring!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update