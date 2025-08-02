 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19451855 Edited 2 August 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2025/8/2
New content:
1. Added a female guest who will visit on weekends

The next update will prioritize fixing some known bugs. If you find any bugs, please reply below and let us know. Thank you

Changed files in this update

Depot 3175721
