Added Wikipedia hyperlinks to acronyms OCD and CPTSD.
Added new background images.
Added over 80 new character sprites.
Added new English dialogue. J'ai ajouté plus de dialogue en français.
Added new rules.
Added the term Christian next to Infernalist words mentioned in text to align with same level of respect as Christian Universalist. Capitalized as proper noun.
Corrected grammar.
Corrected time zones.
PM changed to PM CT with Wikipedia hyperlink to explain acronym. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Time_Zone
I just realized I was using CDT wrong (since CDT only refers to Central Time during Daylight Savings Time), so all instances of CDT have been changed to CT.
This is to distinguish between the Eastern Time used in the script.
Egg hunt eggs have new locations in GUI.
Fixed okuuold label (uncapitalized first o so it's callable in script).
Fixed size of grace sprite.
Made duplicate picture files unique.
New screen that randomly generates Yes or No response.
Optimized songspeak == True: $ s copy text to Song "[s]"
Removed 'at hover_enlarge' for Games menu as hovering mouse over these texts would cause lag due to moving all text below.
Replaced 'ave' with actual information text.
Wikipedia hyperlinks placed on Exposure Response Prevention added text to clarify what the acronym ERP means in those contexts.
Hyperlink for Gender-affirming Hormone Replacement Therapy added to HRT term mentions so it is not mixed up with Hormone Replacement Therapy used in menopause.
August 1 2025 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
