2 August 2025 Build 19451832 Edited 2 August 2025 – 01:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐛 Bug fixes


  • Fixed a crashing issue with collector bots
  • Fixed a display bug causing invalid window positioning and sizing when changing display modes
  • Disabled saves backup in attempts to resolve issue with players unable to start the game

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1928082
