-Added avatars to scores.
-Added "vs Friends" leaderboards so you can more easily check how you stack up amongst the people on your friends list.
-Changed some under the hood things to achievements (not tested yet) sorry if you can't earn them temporarily.
Thank you.
Small Patch: New Leaderboard Features
