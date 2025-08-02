 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19451817 Edited 2 August 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added avatars to scores.

-Added "vs Friends" leaderboards so you can more easily check how you stack up amongst the people on your friends list.

-Changed some under the hood things to achievements (not tested yet) sorry if you can't earn them temporarily.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Dee's Nuts Content Depot 1778501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link