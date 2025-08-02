Hi Everyone,



I hope this message finds you well.



- More work has been done in regards to pooling enemy logic, this should result in less stuttering overall. More works need to be done in order to make the overall system thread safe.

- A new rare enemy spawn has been added to the table, this is a high level mob that has access to all spells that the player can currently wield. This is part of a new nemesis style spawning system. Although there is no unique drops from this mob, it will drop a large number of items on death.

- Enemy casters now have the ability to pull from a pool of spells rather than being stuck with only one option



The current beholder boss on the second level is a store asset that I purchased, with my new seraphim model it makes sense to redraft this boss so it's in line with the overall art style of the game. I am currently drawing this and hope to showcase some concept art within the week.



Environmental elements such as a pool of oil that can be lit on fire is technically functional and has been object pooled, I am just looking at the overall design of the subject in order to ensure it's performance in memory and on the cpu so it doesn't cause too much stuttering when the element is being activated. If all goes well, we'll be moving forward with environmental mutators when the player generates a new dungeon run such as lots of oil or the overall dungeon being super cold, etc.



As always, thank you for your time and I hope to get more out the door.



Regards,







Derek Duong