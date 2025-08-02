Lots of feedback rolled into this week's build. More eye-catching UI. New ways to cultivate seeds and saplings. Your deeds and cashmoney (and crafting station progress) are now saved in A Place to Call Home. All good stuff.

Item tooltips now show how many of that item you have, in parenthesis after the name, if you have more than zero

Item tooltips now show the item size on the right edge of the subheader

Arts: mines, locked plots, cultivators, and bill coin added

Crafting job state from the 'A Place to Call Home' level is now persistent; If you leave while a job was counting down, it will still be counting down when you return

Fixed issues with the Cruft Tally being incorrect when loading a level that had cruft already on the ground, such as the persistent yard

When you level up, the xp bar turns into a button that allows you to collect your deeds.,

The old popup that appeared when you level up has been removed

When your Cashmoney, Deeds, or Cruft tallies change, the numbers pulse a little and tick towards the new value

The market and dump buttons have a new style to match the redesigned stat UI

Seed and Sapling Cultivators Can be built at the Drafting Table once you complete a new Cheevo

Each takes in grown items and outputs a lot of seeds/saplings appropriate to what went in

Shops may now buy or sell or trade in deeds