 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19451672 Edited 2 August 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Lots of feedback rolled into this week's build. More eye-catching UI. New ways to cultivate seeds and saplings. Your deeds and cashmoney (and crafting station progress) are now saved in A Place to Call Home. All good stuff.

  • Item tooltips now show how many of that item you have, in parenthesis after the name, if you have more than zero

  • Item tooltips now show the item size on the right edge of the subheader

  • Arts: mines, locked plots, cultivators, and bill coin added

  • Crafting job state from the 'A Place to Call Home' level is now persistent; If you leave while a job was counting down, it will still be counting down when you return

  • Fixed issues with the Cruft Tally being incorrect when loading a level that had cruft already on the ground, such as the persistent yard

  • When you level up, the xp bar turns into a button that allows you to collect your deeds.,

  • The old popup that appeared when you level up has been removed

  • When your Cashmoney, Deeds, or Cruft tallies change, the numbers pulse a little and tick towards the new value

  • The market and dump buttons have a new style to match the redesigned stat UI

  • Seed and Sapling Cultivators

    • Can be built at the Drafting Table once you complete a new Cheevo

    • Each takes in grown items and outputs a lot of seeds/saplings appropriate to what went in

  • Shops may now buy or sell or trade in deeds

  • To craft a recipe, you now have to have all the required ingredients in the same location as the station. This is a temporary fix for a bug while we work out a better solution

Thanks a bunch for playing and giving great feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3289061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link