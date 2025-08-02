Hello Bladewings!



Thank you for taking the time to not only play Atomic Owl but also provide feedback and tell us what you're loving (and not loving) about the game.

Today, just 24 hours after launch, we wanted to make sure we push through an update that reaches the vision behind what we had in mind for the game.



That being said, we have heard many reports that the game was too hard in the beginning and too easy in the end. We remedied this by balancing health between the start of the game and the end. Now, when you play as Character #2, you will not carry over health upgrades from the first character, and you will lose EXP and Wing Remnants acquired with that character.



We heard the game was "too slow", so we doubled the speed!

There was an issue where the game would not pause during the STATUS screen. We fixed this by pausing the game and enabling transparency to the menu itself.

We also saw confusion from players regarding Wing Remnant upgrades. We've added a text line under each pickup that explains what happens when you get two Wing Remnants.



There are lots of other changes, so let's dive in!

Version 1.1 // Major Bug Fixes

There was an issue where the first boss, Goliam, would enter his ball state and bounce out of bounds. This has been fixed.

The Void Crow transformation has been greatly balanced and patched.

Version 1.1 // Minor Fixes

On certain aspect ratios, the door at the bottom of the Bladewing Dusk level would be obscured.

Incorporated code side failsafes to ensure that players unlock the final boss-related Steam achievement.

Fixed Yutameta binary text overlapping.

Version 1.1 // Game Tweaks

Speed is now retained when jumping during a sprint state.

Transparency on the Status Menu, the game pauses on this menu now.

We gave Goliam and the second Omega Wing boss more health.

Reset character 2's progression and stats to ensure fair play in the second half of the game.

Added a little jingle to activate Save Terminals.

Improved Lightning Tengu miniboss logic and behavior, and made him immune to the Lightning Stun Wing Remnant.

Improved movement logic so that you can now dash using any direction based on input, not where the character sprite is facing.

Increased the damage dealt by the Death Gauntlet when it grabs you. Also gave it a little 'Bone Crunch' SFX when grabbing Hidalgo. It's brutal.

Removed an NPC that made you feel bad for exploring.

We hope you enjoy playing Atomic Owl!!

Follow us here: https://monstertheater.carrd.co/

Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/Kj2wfmY7r3