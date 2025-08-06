SPECIAL NOTE: We expect a brief 30 minute period of backend maintenance at 11 AM ET / 15 UTC. This should improve players experience with getting put into non ideal server environments. Matchmaking services will be down during this period.

We expect the hotfix to deploy shortly after this maintenance window (ETA: 1 hour after it starts)

Version 1.0.0.5

We are actively investigating performance as a primary concern. Our goal is to implement fixes that address identified issues within upcoming hotfixes and releases, while ensuring that any optimizations provide a consistent and stable gameplay experience through thorough testing and iteration.

Release Date: August 6th, 2025

Bug Fixes

Stability Issues Improved stability for both dedicated servers and clients in a variety of scenarios.

VOIP: Resolved voice chat problems in multiplayer, particularly those stemming from in-game privacy setting changes and late joins.

Gameplay & UI: Removed a brief delay between triggering command wheel actions and specialist dialog lines. Addressed problems with late-joining players spawning with their custom starter weapon, irrespective of their chosen weapon or operational budget. Resolved inconsistencies between tool stock value and active available charges at the trader. Corrected an issue where changes to tools in the Ready Up lobby were not applied for late-joining players entering the game. Fixed the Message of the Day Banner not being visible on the Start Menu. Added additional UI feedback at the end of weapon mod crafting.

Visuals: Improved visual issues where shadows incorrectly appeared around Zed limbs and gore pieces.



A short WIP list of items being worked on (all items subject to move as work continues) includes:

Overall Performance & Stability

Performance spikes Several fixes are currently planned to be included in next week's update

Matchmaking Issues including: A fix for infinite matchmaking is currently planned to be included in next week’s update Investigate why players are loading into a broken VTOL Lobby

And other critical issues such as: Player inputs sometimes not being read both on rebound and non rebound keys Incorrect ammo consumption from reserves during matches, currently planned to be included in next week's update Addressed a bug where late-joining players would see inactive, sound-making, headless zeds, currently planned to be included in next week's update Issue causing players to enter a bad server state, resulting in stuttering movement and unresponsiveness during online play, currently planned to be included in next week's update



Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Please keep reporting issues to

https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/index.php?forums/kf-3-bug-reports.2333664/

for our team's visibility and tracking.