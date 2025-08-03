This one’s all about cleanup. updated a bunch of visuals, smoothed out some systems, and made the game a bit more readable and forgiving in the right places. It’s not a huge content drop, but it should make every run feel better.

Here’s what’s new:



Gameplay & Balance

Final biome difficulty reduced to smooth out the endgame curve.

Max spawners per mission reduced to 4 for better pacing.

Wave spawning improved for more consistent encounters.

Health Regen buffed, with additional upgrade levels available.

Emergency Repair cost adjusted for easier purchase in the early game.

Wall mana costs rebalanced to support more terrain interaction.

First map nodes will no longer spawn as Elite encounters.

Visuals & UI Improvements

All Core, Tower, and Spell icons updated with new visuals.

All Upgrade and Currency icons updated with new visuals.

Arcane Forge UI overhauled for better readability.

Map Info Panel improved to highlight rewards and encounters.

Renamed Rewards: Core Charger ➜ Repair Kit Core Shield ➜ Vitality

Core placement and cleanse effects enhanced with improved visuals and feedback.

Health bar now shows yellow for damage taken and green for healing received.

Interactable rewards now show a clear "claimed" effect when activated.

Bug Fixes

Fixed rare voxel rendering race conditions.

Fixed terrain rendering bugs causing visual inconsistencies.

Fixed player movement during the Map Room tutorial.

Thanks for playing and for all the feedback lately. More updates are coming, but in the meantime, I hope this one smooths out your next few runs.