3 August 2025 Build 19451511 Edited 3 August 2025 – 20:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This one’s all about cleanup. updated a bunch of visuals, smoothed out some systems, and made the game a bit more readable and forgiving in the right places. It’s not a huge content drop, but it should make every run feel better.

Here’s what’s new:

Gameplay & Balance

  • Final biome difficulty reduced to smooth out the endgame curve.

  • Max spawners per mission reduced to 4 for better pacing.

  • Wave spawning improved for more consistent encounters.

  • Health Regen buffed, with additional upgrade levels available.

  • Emergency Repair cost adjusted for easier purchase in the early game.

  • Wall mana costs rebalanced to support more terrain interaction.

  • First map nodes will no longer spawn as Elite encounters.

Visuals & UI Improvements

  • All Core, Tower, and Spell icons updated with new visuals.

  • All Upgrade and Currency icons updated with new visuals.

  • Arcane Forge UI overhauled for better readability.

  • Map Info Panel improved to highlight rewards and encounters.

  • Renamed Rewards:

    • Core Charger ➜ Repair Kit

    • Core Shield ➜ Vitality

  • Core placement and cleanse effects enhanced with improved visuals and feedback.

  • Health bar now shows yellow for damage taken and green for healing received.

  • Interactable rewards now show a clear "claimed" effect when activated.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed rare voxel rendering race conditions.

  • Fixed terrain rendering bugs causing visual inconsistencies.

  • Fixed player movement during the Map Room tutorial.

Thanks for playing and for all the feedback lately. More updates are coming, but in the meantime, I hope this one smooths out your next few runs.

Changed files in this update

