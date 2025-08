Music and sfx settings sliders now works correctly towards adjusting.



Look rotation / mouse sensitivity sliders now works correctly towards adjusting.



Following quick after the first patch, I am sure it was bothersome not being able to adjust the settings the way you want.✅ Fixes:We're grateful for the players helping us catch these early issues — please keep sharing your feedback!We will keep updating as we go through the feedback, thank you so much!🧡 — Obsessive Games