 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19451252 Edited 2 August 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed looping slot machine audio

  • Removed checkpoint from Celestial Circuit

  • Added a secret unlockable

  • Fixed workshop descriptions being overridden when updating workshop courses

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2626121
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2626122
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link