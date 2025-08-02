Added a system for inviting friends to a room using a generated code.

This can be found on the top of the "Invite Friends" window.

When creating a room code, you can specify both the number of days the code will work for as well as the number of times it can be used. You can also set codes to never expire and be used an unlimited amount of times.

After generating a code, you can copy it to your clipboard using the icon to the right of the code.

You can also delete codes and make them stop working by hitting the trash can icon next to the code.