Hi everyone!
Hope you've been enjoying LAN Party! This patch contains many QoL improvements and bug fixes, as well as the ability to invite friends to your room using a room code rather than direct Steam invites. We have a few major features and updates set to release in the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned!
Features:
Added a system for inviting friends to a room using a generated code.
This can be found on the top of the "Invite Friends" window.
When creating a room code, you can specify both the number of days the code will work for as well as the number of times it can be used. You can also set codes to never expire and be used an unlimited amount of times.
After generating a code, you can copy it to your clipboard using the icon to the right of the code.
You can also delete codes and make them stop working by hitting the trash can icon next to the code.
To enter a code a friend has given you, paste the code in the text box on the bottom right of the "My Rooms" menu and you will be added to the room.
Added a version history with change log. To access this, click on the version number on the bottom right of the "Settings" menu.
Fixes:
Fixed issue where streams would not appear on screens placed at very specific angles.
Fixed issue where players would get stuck at 100% while loading into a room after leaving and rejoining in the same session.
Fixed issue where loading an object into a room could get stuck at 100%.
Fixed issue where floors/walls/ceilings could become moveable in Decor mode.
Fixed issue where rapidly pressing the "Use RPM" checkbox in the "Ready Player Me" menu could leave copies of avatars stuck t-posing in the middle of the room.
Improvements:
Closing the help panel by clicking the "?" will keep it closed in subsequent sessions so you don't need to close it every time you launch.
Visibility of all help panels are now synced so closing one will close all of them.
Added an "uploading" indicator to avatar and asset importers.
Changed files in this update