Hey. Hey why didn't you all tell me the demo was nigh-unplayable. Hey. Hey guys. Hey guys why didn't you tell me the demo was borked.

Sorry about that, y'all! You all SHOULD be able to get through the demo's full contents now, both on Steam and itchio. Additionally, for the full game's version 1.05:

Fixed a few typos here and there through the game.

Made one specific CG unlock in the gallery, regardless of which path you achieve it on.

Actually re-added another CG to the gallery! No clue how that one got missed, but you all should max out at 257.

Thanks a bunch for being patient with me! We actually blew through my lifetime sale goal a few days ago, and we're almost at 10 reviews! I cannot tell you all how much I appreciate it, haha.