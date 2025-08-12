\[Patch Notice]
Palworld version v0.6.5 has been released!
＝＝＝
▼Bug Fixes
・Fixed an issue where missions would unintentionally pop up when playing as the host in single player or co-op mode.
＝＝
Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.
