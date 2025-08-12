 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19451206 Edited 12 August 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Patch Notice]

Palworld version v0.6.5 has been released!

＝＝＝

▼Bug Fixes

・Fixed an issue where missions would unintentionally pop up when playing as the host in single player or co-op mode.

＝＝

Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.

