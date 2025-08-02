 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19451202 Edited 2 August 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

added the ability to save and load your game.
you would be surprised on how hard it is to just shove in a save system into a game that didn't prepare for it beforehand but after reconstructing the entire game again its now here.

you can only have one save file for now but next update I'll add the ability to have more save slots and hopefully multiple save games.

hopefully next update doesn't take too long so I can finally get started on adding more content

