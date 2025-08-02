added the ability to save and load your game.
you would be surprised on how hard it is to just shove in a save system into a game that didn't prepare for it beforehand but after reconstructing the entire game again its now here.
you can only have one save file for now but next update I'll add the ability to have more save slots and hopefully multiple save games.
hopefully next update doesn't take too long so I can finally get started on adding more content
