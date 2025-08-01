Hey everyone, while I’m working on some bigger content, I wanted to keep the momentum going with a gameplay-focused polish update. This patch is all about improving hit feedback, cleaning up visual effects, and fixing some long-standing collision annoyances. Enjoy the smoother experience!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where upgrading unique items didn’t work correctly.

Fixed a bug where you could clip through the wall in one of the cave boss rooms.

Fixed a timestop bug where enemies would stay frozen after the effect ended until hit.

Fixed a bug where Gift of Might was still granting skill stacks when it shouldn’t.

Combat & Feedback Improvements:

Hitflash effects on Realistic Mode are now a strong white, making hits stand out more.

Hitflash now also plays on severed limbs for better dismemberment feedback.

Added wall hit effects, sound, and screen shake. Metal weapons create sparks on impact.

Bloody Palm now drains health per projectile, preventing infinite healing with Echo or Fracture. Added a brief damage cooldown to prevent excessive burst damage.

Greatly smoothed screen shake animations to remove jittering. This allowed for longer, more noticeable shake effects for better impact feel.

Visual & Environmental Polish: