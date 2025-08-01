 Skip to content
1 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, while I’m working on some bigger content, I wanted to keep the momentum going with a gameplay-focused polish update. This patch is all about improving hit feedback, cleaning up visual effects, and fixing some long-standing collision annoyances. Enjoy the smoother experience!

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where upgrading unique items didn’t work correctly.

  • Fixed a bug where you could clip through the wall in one of the cave boss rooms.

  • Fixed a timestop bug where enemies would stay frozen after the effect ended until hit.

  • Fixed a bug where Gift of Might was still granting skill stacks when it shouldn’t.

Combat & Feedback Improvements:

  • Hitflash effects on Realistic Mode are now a strong white, making hits stand out more.

  • Hitflash now also plays on severed limbs for better dismemberment feedback.

  • Added wall hit effects, sound, and screen shake. Metal weapons create sparks on impact.

  • Bloody Palm now drains health per projectile, preventing infinite healing with Echo or Fracture. Added a brief damage cooldown to prevent excessive burst damage.

  • Greatly smoothed screen shake animations to remove jittering. This allowed for longer, more noticeable shake effects for better impact feel.

Visual & Environmental Polish:

  • Smoothed cave floor and collision to reduce getting stuck or popping upwards. Removed collision from small ground debris like rocks and bricks.

  • Improved Shockwave effect visuals (used in Quake, Block, Combos, etc).

  • Improved Explode on Hit effect visuals (used in Abilities, Combos, Parries, etc).

