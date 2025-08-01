⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!

🆕 New Features:

+ Added a system of random lore files (currently available in English and Russian), which can be found in almost every terminal;

+ Added a number of lore files. They include various testimonies, field notes, and reflections from previous researchers. The list will gradually expand over time;

+ Added "vertex animation" video setting, which was previously enabled by default. Turn it off if you see artifacts on leaves or grass;

+ New item-throwing mechanic with no delay and improved optimization. Currently used for SNOWBALL and REVITALIZER;

+ Improved water caustics (light on underwater blocks): visible only in daylight and takes shadows into account.

♻️ Changes:

~ Changed: the hint about how to dismount furniture or vehicles has been moved closer to the center of the screen and now appears periodically;

~ Changed the font used in terminal text;

~ Movement and animations are now smoother at high FPS;

~ Malicious files in terminals can now corrupt other data under certain conditions;

~ Files in terminals no longer duplicate.

🐞 Bug Fixes:

* Fixed a bug that made it impossible to harvest crops from cultivated plants;

* Fixed a bug where music discs wouldn't play in the Steam version;

* Fixed a bug where caustics were rendered on blocks outside of water;

* Fixed missing required arguments in droplet particles within starter structures.

💡 Tip: In the Steam version, you can create and customize your own terminal files!

To do this, simply create a file in

Tesera Playtest\\resources\\app\\out\\data\\files,

using the syntax of any existing one, then restart the game.

This also works for all other players if you're hosting the world!

🔔 And one more thing!

We've added new channels to our Discord server:

⁠🧭｜adventure-hub – for finding teammates;

⁠🏗｜player-builds – for sharing your creations;

⁠📘｜localization – for those who want to help with translations.