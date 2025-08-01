Hello everyone!
A new patch is now available with some QoL improvements and bug fixes:
Quality of Life (QoL) Updates
New Music UI: You can now see the name of the current track and have controls to pause, skip forward, or go back between tracks.
Dark Mode: It's now possible to toggle between light and dark themes for the grids.
Bug Fixes
The undo mechanic could fail when starting a grid that already had pre-drawn elements.
Exiting the tutorial on your first playthrough would cause the game to load incorrectly the next time you played.
Thanks everyone for playing and sharing your feedback!!
Changed files in this update