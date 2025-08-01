 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19451073 Edited 2 August 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A new patch is now available with some QoL improvements and bug fixes:


Quality of Life (QoL) Updates

  1. New Music UI: You can now see the name of the current track and have controls to pause, skip forward, or go back between tracks.

  2. Dark Mode: It's now possible to toggle between light and dark themes for the grids.


Bug Fixes

  • The undo mechanic could fail when starting a grid that already had pre-drawn elements.

  • Exiting the tutorial on your first playthrough would cause the game to load incorrectly the next time you played.

Thanks everyone for playing and sharing your feedback!!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3417691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link