1 August 2025 Build 19451037 Edited 2 August 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This concerns the game launcher used to connect to game servers. Updates for game content happens separately.

  • When downloading server content, the launcher will now persist downloaded files even if the process is interrupted. This also means downloads can be properly resumed, and should be a great improvement for people with shoddy internet connections.
  • Added Hungarian and Esperanto translation.
  • Updated the localization files.

Changed files in this update

