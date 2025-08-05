 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19451000 Edited 5 August 2025 – 18:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Servers are now temporarily offline as we roll out the Necrolyte patch to Steam. This update brings fresh content and improvements just in time for launch.

Maintenance may take up to two hours. Thanks for your patience!

Changed files in this update

