Now that WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition has been out of Early Access for two weeks -- and as we announced then, we are raising the price today to $30 (US). We think that's a fair price for what the game offers. But to sweeten the deal, we're adding five more new wolf coats to the game. This is in addition to the five coats we added two weeks ago -- and like those, these are free coats, not DLC! These coats are not based on real wolves. Our wolf artist Steve Adamson asked if he could have some latitude to create just darned-pretty coats, and we think that he did exactly that! They're in the game update we've just released, version 2.0.3.

In addition to bison herds and bighorn sheep and the Tower Fall DLC map, we are also now working on localizing (translating) the game into other languages. We've started by localizing the Steam store page -- those pages are going up this week -- before diving into the game itself. After reviewing a lot of data about game sales and wishlists and game-playing populations, we have selected nine languages: Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian and Spanish. We expect to release the update with these languages before the end of this year!

v2.0.3 - RELEASED 5 AUGUST 2025

NEW:

* Campfire Coats: Five new wolf coats in Wolf Customization -- not based on real-world wolves, just some nice new brown coats.

IMPROVED:

* Anti-Aliasing: Increased sharpening effect since it was quite subtle.

* Greatly reduced rival wolf health regeneration rate when despawned.

BUGS FIXED:

* Wolves who were affected by the age 0 bug can age up more than one year on their birthday.

* In certain circumstances, packmate courtship music does not stop playing when it should.