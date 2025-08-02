 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19450848
Update notes via Steam Community

Reminder that our tournament is on Sunday! We will be streaming on Twitch!

General

  • Ranked badges are now larger and better quality

  • Stats shown on Leader pages is now much more accurate

  • Added a tag in the spell deck for Movement Speed

  • Fixed some animations involving the Yakuza Tank

  • Fixed an issue with cosmetics preventing a game from starting

  • Fixed issues with the leader page not showing relic pictures

Leaders

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

  • Abraham Lincoln pseudo random chances fixed (was effectively providing a 90% chance to activate at level 2)

  • Abraham Lincoln can no longer have multiple rockets go off in the same round (it will prioritize the rarer rocket if more than 1 rolls)

  • Gandhi level 5 ( -2s to nuke)

Relics

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

  • Borgia Poison Juicy fixed to provide healing if you’ve selected the 2nd Super

  • Hot Air Balloon duration from 4 to 2.5/2.8/3.1/3.4/3.7/4

  • Inca Chest Plate Super 3 from -1 armor to -2 armor

  • Monkey’s Paw Juicy now lasts 2 seconds or until you attack

  • Napolean's Boots damage type changed from magical to physical

  • Napoleon's Boots AI improved

  • Persian Cat radius increased by +25 at all levels

  • Philosopher Stone Super 1 damage percentage from 5% to 8%

  • Philosopher Stone Super 3 heal from 80% to 50%

  • Tommy Gun Super 2 Break duration from 4 to 2

  • Viking Vanguard now passively returns 20/23/26/29/32/35 physical damage from attacks

  • Viking Vanguard radius from 500 to 650

  • Viking Vanguard Super 3 changed from dealing 10 + caster’s armor as damage to a flat 2x caster’s physical armor in damage

  • Viking Vanguard Super 3 from 12s duration to 8s duration

  • Viking Vanguard Juicy shield damage type changed from magical to physical

  • Viking Vanguard Juicy damage from 500 to 700

