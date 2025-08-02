Reminder that our tournament is on Sunday! We will be streaming on Twitch!
General
Ranked badges are now larger and better quality
Stats shown on Leader pages is now much more accurate
Added a tag in the spell deck for Movement Speed
Fixed some animations involving the Yakuza Tank
Fixed an issue with cosmetics preventing a game from starting
Fixed issues with the leader page not showing relic pictures
Leaders
View all Leaders:
https://relicarena.com/leaders
Abraham Lincoln pseudo random chances fixed (was effectively providing a 90% chance to activate at level 2)
Abraham Lincoln can no longer have multiple rockets go off in the same round (it will prioritize the rarer rocket if more than 1 rolls)
Gandhi level 5 ( -2s to nuke)
Relics
View all Relics:
Borgia Poison Juicy fixed to provide healing if you’ve selected the 2nd Super
Hot Air Balloon duration from 4 to 2.5/2.8/3.1/3.4/3.7/4
Inca Chest Plate Super 3 from -1 armor to -2 armor
Monkey’s Paw Juicy now lasts 2 seconds or until you attack
Napolean's Boots damage type changed from magical to physical
Napoleon's Boots AI improved
Persian Cat radius increased by +25 at all levels
Philosopher Stone Super 1 damage percentage from 5% to 8%
Philosopher Stone Super 3 heal from 80% to 50%
Tommy Gun Super 2 Break duration from 4 to 2
Viking Vanguard now passively returns 20/23/26/29/32/35 physical damage from attacks
Viking Vanguard radius from 500 to 650
Viking Vanguard Super 3 changed from dealing 10 + caster’s armor as damage to a flat 2x caster’s physical armor in damage
Viking Vanguard Super 3 from 12s duration to 8s duration
Viking Vanguard Juicy shield damage type changed from magical to physical
Viking Vanguard Juicy damage from 500 to 700
Changed files in this update