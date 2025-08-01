 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19450834 Edited 2 August 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Tutorial Patch:

This patch focuses on improving clarity for new players
- Added a guard captain that introduces the game basics
- Added a 'controls' section to the pause menu
- Updated interactable items in game world to communicate resource costs

There are also new additions to the game world and progression system

Changed files in this update

Depot 3685481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link