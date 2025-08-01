Tutorial Patch:
This patch focuses on improving clarity for new players
- Added a guard captain that introduces the game basics
- Added a 'controls' section to the pause menu
- Updated interactable items in game world to communicate resource costs
There are also new additions to the game world and progression system
Playtest Update August 1 2025
